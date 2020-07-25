iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.84. 1,168,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,620. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.27. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $125.13.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.