iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,299,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 413.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,658,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,839,000 after buying an additional 1,335,569 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,489,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,396,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 842,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,596,000 after acquiring an additional 520,579 shares during the period.

Shares of ICSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,473 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

