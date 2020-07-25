Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $13.50

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAT. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mattel in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mattel from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra reduced their target price on Mattel from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Mattel from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mattel has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,541,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,827. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. Mattel has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.57 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 41.26% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 30,828.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,807,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,621 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 10.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 45,372,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,734,000 after buying an additional 4,114,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,264,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mattel by 96.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after buying an additional 813,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Mattel by 531.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 572,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 481,671 shares during the last quarter.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

