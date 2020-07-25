John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) Shares Bought by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 28.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 17.0% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.07. 84,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,725. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

