JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target to $192.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Longbow Research raised their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.22.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.95. 1,117,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 262.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

