JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target to $192.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Longbow Research raised their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.22.
Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.95. 1,117,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 262.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.
