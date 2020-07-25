JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.89.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.28. 12,387,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,680,300. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.