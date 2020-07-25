Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of JNPR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,031,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

