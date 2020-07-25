Kavar Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,835 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.18. 821,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,856,906. The firm has a market cap of $207.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.60. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

