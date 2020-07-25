Kavar Capital Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,777. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.88. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

