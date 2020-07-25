Kavar Capital Partners LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.68. 129,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,104. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $315.84. The company has a market cap of $285.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

