Kavar Capital Partners LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.21. 749,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,803,070. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

