Kavar Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,679,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

