Kavar Capital Partners LLC Invests $236,000 in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,454,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,948,000 after purchasing an additional 394,168 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.21. 109,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,255. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.51. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $307.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.43.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 939,055 shares of company stock worth $283,418,693. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

