Kavar Capital Partners LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,672 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $774,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $2,632,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.39. 74,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.02 and its 200-day moving average is $305.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $262.71 and a 52 week high of $331.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

