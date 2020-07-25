Kavar Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,874,000 after purchasing an additional 961,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,807,000 after purchasing an additional 63,069 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,651,000 after purchasing an additional 709,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,255,000 after purchasing an additional 702,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at $116,823,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,582,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $178.39. The stock had a trading volume of 19,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,850. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 993.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

