Kavar Capital Partners LLC Sells 125 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.19. 75,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,485. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $92.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

