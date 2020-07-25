Kavar Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,284 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter valued at $42,000. First Merchants Corp grew its position in Cerner by 9.3% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Cerner by 79.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cerner by 21.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,334,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,488,000 after buying an additional 237,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in Cerner by 5.2% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $869,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,769,717.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.50. 84,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,170. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.07.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Cerner’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.34.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

