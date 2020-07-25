Kavar Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,422 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $128,901,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 648.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after buying an additional 767,767 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 366.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 921,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,291,000 after buying an additional 723,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,034,000 after buying an additional 699,636 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.66. 93,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,713. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.08.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

