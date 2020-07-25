Kavar Capital Partners LLC Sells 254 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.84. 258,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,278,337. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

