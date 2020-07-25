Kavar Capital Partners LLC Takes $334,000 Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $93.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,419.12. 642,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,894,277. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,170.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $793.29. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $211.00 and a 52 week high of $1,794.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.36 billion, a PE ratio of 745.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total value of $1,571,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,433.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,185 shares of company stock worth $20,825,753 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $984.00 to $1,658.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cfra cut shares of Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $822.67.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

