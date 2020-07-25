KeyCorp Increases Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $22.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRPL. ValuEngine raised Purple Innovation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Purple Innovation stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $19.29. 645,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $21.18.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $122.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 528.14% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 10,789,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $113,288,406.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,789,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,288,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,707,777 shares of company stock worth $135,381,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

