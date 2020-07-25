Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.40-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.6345-18.819 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.6 billion.Kimberly Clark also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.40-7.60 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.10.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $147.34 on Friday. Kimberly Clark has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.23 and a 200-day moving average of $138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

