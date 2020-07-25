KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Position Lifted by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,723 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co Inc makes up 1.0% of FCG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KKR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,707. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -867.25, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

