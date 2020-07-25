Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ (KTOS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.56.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.40. 6,467,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,272. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $51,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,285. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.