Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.56.

KTOS traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,467,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,272. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.27%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonah Adelman sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $842,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $51,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,176 shares of company stock worth $2,140,285 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 42,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

