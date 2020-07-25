Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Stake Reduced by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 191,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Kroger by 219.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 19,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.5% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 223,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,187,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,197,000 after purchasing an additional 242,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,018,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,841,922. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $36.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In related news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $366,630.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,791.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,124. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.87.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

