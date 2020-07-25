Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is Hahn Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,974 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Corp. of America accounts for 4.5% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $27,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 59.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 35.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 23,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 77.9% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 207,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,506,000 after buying an additional 90,931 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter worth about $1,728,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.74. The stock had a trading volume of 809,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,035. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.57. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $201.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.44.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

