Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 33,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,849. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $247.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.10. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.86 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 57.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 243,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 89,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 252.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 142,772 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 173,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 201.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 143,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 95,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.