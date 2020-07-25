Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNLC) Shares Up 0.8%

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNLC)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.62, 3,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 4,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36.

