Ledyard National Bank Acquires 1,061 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,366 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,310 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.89. 3,460,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,064,129. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

