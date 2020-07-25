Ledyard National Bank Buys New Shares in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 159,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,544,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,737,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Compass Point cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

