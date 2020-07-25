Ledyard National Bank Buys New Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 196,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,647,000. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for 1.3% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.27. 1,685,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,855. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,676 shares of company stock worth $469,581. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEG. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

