Ledyard National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.19. The stock had a trading volume of 431,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,060. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.25 and a 200-day moving average of $192.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $230.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $665,147.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $307,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.