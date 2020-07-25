Ledyard National Bank Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.99. The stock had a trading volume of 535,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,776. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.37. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $71.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

