Ledyard National Bank Grows Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.24.

Eaton stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at $18,424,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

