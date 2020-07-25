Ledyard National Bank Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 168.3% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.33.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.33. 1,356,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,603. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $269.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.88.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,244. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

