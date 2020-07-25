Ledyard National Bank Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $797,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,675,000 after acquiring an additional 146,023 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 171,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,707,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,891. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

