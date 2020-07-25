Ledyard National Bank Has $3.94 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,741. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

