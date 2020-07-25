Ledyard National Bank Has $4.22 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $66,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.23.

Stryker stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.73. The company has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.