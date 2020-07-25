Ledyard National Bank Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.6% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its stake in Pfizer by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 73,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 47,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,361,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.0% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 64,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.66. 32,135,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,207,946. The company has a market capitalization of $209.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

