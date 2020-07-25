Ledyard National Bank Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,862 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,350,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,214,000.

GSIE stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.69. 217,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,195. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $30.67.

