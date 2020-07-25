Ledyard National Bank Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.69. 2,358,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,766,286. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.87 and its 200-day moving average is $152.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

