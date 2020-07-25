Ledyard National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 424.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,436,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 1,162,720 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,419,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,597,000 after acquiring an additional 52,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 104,414 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 171.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 221,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter worth $6,308,000.

NASDAQ:KBWB traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,117. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.332 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

