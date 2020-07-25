Ledyard National Bank Purchases 13,702 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,516,000 after buying an additional 51,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,977. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $68.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.