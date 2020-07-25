Ledyard National Bank Purchases 339 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 12,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.32. 3,211,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.46. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,477 shares of company stock worth $10,996,544 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.