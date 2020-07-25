Ledyard National Bank Purchases 46,862 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1,165.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,882 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,862 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Target by 47.3% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter worth about $9,378,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Target by 1,078.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,392 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 78,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $123.71. 3,815,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

