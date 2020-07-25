Ledyard National Bank Purchases 967 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 154,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Accenture by 25,269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 32,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.44. 1,536,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,214. The company has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.31. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $225.74.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,429 shares of company stock worth $6,191,720. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

