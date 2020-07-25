Ledyard National Bank Reduces Holdings in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $897,014,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $881,607,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $437,680,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $348,643,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $262,626,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTRG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.70. 687,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,571. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.57.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Essential Utilities news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $136,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

