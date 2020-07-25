Ledyard National Bank Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,463,224,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,314,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735,426 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $398,420,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.95. 4,534,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,906,464. The company has a market cap of $175.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.95. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,030. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

