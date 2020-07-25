Ledyard National Bank Sells 116 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $39,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.43.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,443. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.55. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $308.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock valued at $302,709,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

